2019 Big Cedar Navajo taco feed photo

Participants are dished up food during the 2019 Big Cedar Navajo taco feed.

 Free Press / Norma Staaf

KOOSKIA — Becky Schultz, vice president of the Big Cedar Homemakers is excited to share the Big Cedar Navajo taco feed is back this year, after the group cancelled last year’s event.

Held at the picnic pavilion at the historic Big Cedar schoolhouse, the event always draws a crowd. It runs from 5-7 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 10. Dinner includes a fresh, hot, fry bread taco with beans, veggies and toppings, a dessert taco and a soft drink for $7.50 adults and $5 for 12 and younger.

The event will include raffles for a quilt, made by Schultz, and other items. She describes it as a community event to encourage people to get to know their neighbors and engage in “community jibber-jabber.” Past taco feeds have attracted 200 or more people.

Handmade quilt by Becky Schultz photo

A handmade quilt by Becky Schultz, vice president of the Big Cedar Homemakers, that will be raffled at the event.

The Big Cedar Homemakers is a local service organization, founded in 1967, and currently led by copresidents Barb Volk and Barb Jaksha. The group consists of women who live in the Big Cedar/Red Fir and surrounding area. They normally have two fund-raisers each year, making and selling swags for Christmas decorations and the taco feed. Each year they raise funds for two purposes: to maintain the Big Cedar School House and support of other community organizations, such as the Tahoe QRU, the Ridge Runner Fire Dept. and Kooskia Library.

The one-room school, built in 1920, is on the National Register of Historic Places. People can rent the building and grounds for private events. In recent years, it has been occasionally used by home school groups and for yoga workshops. It is located at 947 Red Fir Road, about nine miles from Kooskia.

For event questions, contact Schultz at 208-553-9393.

