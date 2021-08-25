KOOSKIA — Becky Schultz, vice president of the Big Cedar Homemakers is excited to share the Big Cedar Navajo taco feed is back this year, after the group cancelled last year’s event.
Held at the picnic pavilion at the historic Big Cedar schoolhouse, the event always draws a crowd. It runs from 5-7 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 10. Dinner includes a fresh, hot, fry bread taco with beans, veggies and toppings, a dessert taco and a soft drink for $7.50 adults and $5 for 12 and younger.
The event will include raffles for a quilt, made by Schultz, and other items. She describes it as a community event to encourage people to get to know their neighbors and engage in “community jibber-jabber.” Past taco feeds have attracted 200 or more people.
The Big Cedar Homemakers is a local service organization, founded in 1967, and currently led by copresidents Barb Volk and Barb Jaksha. The group consists of women who live in the Big Cedar/Red Fir and surrounding area. They normally have two fund-raisers each year, making and selling swags for Christmas decorations and the taco feed. Each year they raise funds for two purposes: to maintain the Big Cedar School House and support of other community organizations, such as the Tahoe QRU, the Ridge Runner Fire Dept. and Kooskia Library.
The one-room school, built in 1920, is on the National Register of Historic Places. People can rent the building and grounds for private events. In recent years, it has been occasionally used by home school groups and for yoga workshops. It is located at 947 Red Fir Road, about nine miles from Kooskia.
For event questions, contact Schultz at 208-553-9393.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.