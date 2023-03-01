KOOSKIA — The anticipated annual VEST (Valley Educational Support Team) Fest is just around the corner. This event will be held on Saturday, March 4, at Kooskia City Hall.
Schedule is a social hour from 4 to 5 p.m., dinner from 5 to 6 p.m., and live and dollar auction at 6 p.m. Tickets are $30 per person, which includes dinner. Head tables can be purchased for $340 for eight people. There will be a booze board and a beer garden at the event, along with the auctions. VEST is also adding a small dollar auction this year to the live and silent auctions.
VEST Fest is a fundraiser that “... helps us maintain our support of Clearwater Valley Schools in Kooskia, Idaho,” wrote VEST in its information flyer. Since 2015, VEST has been able to support CV schools in many ways, such as $10,000 in Chromebooks and charging stations, grants for class supplies and rewards, scholarships to 24 CV graduates (not including upcoming 2023 graduates) and Senior Class Night/Senior projects.
Tickets for the event can be purchased from any VEST committee members, or at the Clearwater Progress office in Kamiah from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
