VEST Fest auction items photo

A selection of items for auction at the March 4 VEST Fest.

 Contributed photo

KOOSKIA — The anticipated annual VEST (Valley Educational Support Team) Fest is just around the corner. This event will be held on Saturday, March 4, at Kooskia City Hall.

Schedule is a social hour from 4 to 5 p.m., dinner from 5 to 6 p.m., and live and dollar auction at 6 p.m. Tickets are $30 per person, which includes dinner. Head tables can be purchased for $340 for eight people. There will be a booze board and a beer garden at the event, along with the auctions. VEST is also adding a small dollar auction this year to the live and silent auctions.

Your support is needed now more than ever
Help support your local news

Local news sources need your help. Stay in the know on Coronavirus, local updates, and more.

Load comments