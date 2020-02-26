GRANGEVILLE – Are you looking to do something special for Leap Day? Look no further.
The 2020 Volunteer Fireman’s Ball is set for Saturday, Feb. 29, at the Elks Lodge, 111 South Meadow Street.
The annual event will benefit Grangeville, Salmon River, Riggins and White Bird volunteer fire departments.
This 21-and-older event will feature a dinner of tri-tip, baked beans, green beans, fully loaded baked potatoes, green salad and garlic bread. Doors open at 5 p.m. with the dinner at 6 p.m. The Elks bar will be open for drinks. At 7 p.m., fire department introductions will be made. An auction and silent auction will follow, with the silent auction ending at 8 p.m. A variety of auction items will be available.
Grangeville band, Vintage Youth, will provide live music for dancing and listening.
Presale dinner tickets are $20 each or will be $25 at the door. Tickets for the event only (without dinner) are $5 apiece. For tickets and the auction, cash, credit cards and local checks will be accepted.
For information, to make a donation for the auction or to purchase tickets, call Sandy Murphy at 208-507-1325; Barb Lowe at 208-839-2444; Annelle Urbahn at 208-983-2333; Jared Andrews at 208-507-0833; or Jeff Joyce at 208-628-2775.
