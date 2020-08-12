COTTONWOOD – An antique tractor show will be held at Cottonwood City Park during the run of the Idaho County Fair, Aug. 19-22. Organizer Eric Forsmann will have eight of his own to exhibit – makes including John Deere, International and Caterpillar – and he invites those with old tractors that run – restored or not – to bring them for exhibition
For information: Eric Forsmann, 208-451-4273.
