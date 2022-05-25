KOOSKIA — Symphony Baldwin, a junior at Clearwater Valley High School, is collecting antlers for her senior project to benefit the Idaho County Search and Rescue K-9 unit. Collected antlers will be sold, with the proceeds to go toward evaluators, testing and more. Drop off antlers at either Dale and Jill’s Sporting Goods, or Tom Cat, and tell them they are for Symphony Baldwin.

Your support is needed now more than ever
Help support your local news

Local news sources need your help. Stay in the know on Coronavirus, local updates, and more.

Load comments