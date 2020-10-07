MOUNTAIN ROOTS ORCHARD – More than 200 people gathered throughout the afternoon Sunday, Oct. 4, to celebrate harvest and apple picking at the 2020 Mountain Roots Orchard Cider Festival.
“Last year it was raining – so this beautiful day is just perfect,” said Diane Oatman, attending from Eagle and enjoying sunshine, temperatures in the low 70s, blue skies and a breeze.
The 5143 U.S. Highway 95 farm and orchard, nestled between Pinehurst and New Meadows, about 13 miles south of Pollock, is owned by Gautam and YaVonna Komminani.
“I grew up here, and came back about 10 years ago,” YaVonna said. “Our plan is to keep working the land and bring it back to what my grandmother had here and retore it to a working homestead.”
“There’s always a lot to do,” smiled Gautam, referring to the large acreage full of apple and pear trees, flowers, a duck pond and plenty of work. The couple’s goal is to continue to provide a sustainable family farm with all-natural food for them and their community.
Sunday afternoon brought people from all over the region, including YaVonna’s uncle and aunt, Bret and Kim Pattan from Meridian.
“It’s lovely here and we try to come out and help for the festival,” Kim said.
Bret was busy using a wooden apple press making fresh cider for guests to taste and purchase.
Old-fashioned kids’ games, music by McCall artists and a handful of vendors rounded out the day as families picked and purchased apples and enjoyed the low-key event.
Mountain Roots Orchard and Wild Mountain Berries (the jam making division) is located at 5143 U.S. Highway 95, with a postal address of New Meadows, ID 83654. See Mountain Roots Orchard on Facebook; call 208-628-3017; e-mail sales@wildmountainberries.com or sales@mountainrootsorchard.com; or log onto www.mountainberries.com.
