Applications are currently sought for the fifth annual Idaho Young Cattle Producer Conference (YCC).
Sponsored by the Idaho Cattle Association (ICA) and the University of Idaho Extension System, YCC is held each year to provide young cattle producers an opportunity to receive in-depth education on the cattle industry in Idaho. Participating in this conference will provide tools to help young producers be successful in the cattle business. The program is offered to producers between the age of 18 and 40. Only 20 participants will be selected to attend the conference.
Application deadline is May 1.
This year’s YCC will be held in Salmon, June 28-30. Speakers will discuss the cattle industry in Idaho, which includes the packing, feedlot, stocker, cow-calf and purebred industries. Participants will also learn about marketing alternatives and genetics.
Participants will hear from speakers talking about current issues facing the cattle industry, including financing a cattle operation, risk management tools, grazing management and more.
The YCC class members will meet one afternoon with ICA members, who will be holding their summer conference at the same time.
For those interested in participating in the conference or know a young producer who would benefit, contact Jim Church, University of Idaho Extension at 208-983-2667 or jchurch@uidaho.edu. Also, young producers can apply to attend the YCC conference on-line at http://www.uidaho.edu/ycc.
Opportunities to contribute to this program are available by becoming a program sponsor at bronze, silver, gold and platinum levels. Contact Church for information.
