BOISE – The Idaho Commission on the Arts is currently accepting applications for literature fellowships and Idaho’s Writer in Residence. Idaho writers are encouraged to apply. Online applications and more information can be found at: arts.idaho.gov/grants/. The deadline to apply is Tuesday, Jan. 31.

Fellowships in literature recognize artistic excellence in the areas of fiction, creative non-fiction, poetry, screen writing, play writing, or other literary uses of the written word. The award is $5,000.

