BOISE – The Idaho Commission on the Arts is currently accepting applications for literature fellowships and Idaho’s Writer in Residence. Idaho writers are encouraged to apply. Online applications and more information can be found at: arts.idaho.gov/grants/. The deadline to apply is Tuesday, Jan. 31.
Fellowships in literature recognize artistic excellence in the areas of fiction, creative non-fiction, poetry, screen writing, play writing, or other literary uses of the written word. The award is $5,000.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.