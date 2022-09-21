GRANGEVILLE — American Legion Post 37 and Grangeville Elks Lodge are collaborating with Courageous Survival (an Idaho nonprofit) and National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI Idaho) to offer three days of mental health and suicide intervention training for first responders, veterans/military and interested community members.
The first training will be Oct. 5 - 6, 8 .a.m. to 4:30 p.m. LivingWorks Applied Suicide Intervention Skills Training (ASIST) is a two-day interactive workshop in mental health first aid and suicide intervention. ASIST teaches participants to recognize when someone may have thoughts of suicide and work with them to create a plan that will support their immediate safety. Anyone 16 or older can learn and use the ASIST model. Cost is $120 (normally $240) for the course which includes POST and CEU credits, if requested. Veterans and their spouses may be eligible for a reduced rate. Simple continental breakfast, lunch and other refreshments will be provided.
On Friday, Oct. 7, from 8:30-11:30 a.m., a free training on resiliency, resources and peer support will be offered. This class will give attendees the opportunity to walk away with some tangible tools and in-depth knowledge of available resources; Networking lunch is included. Additionally, a third training will be offered on Friday, from 11:45 a.m.-1:15 p.m. This free 90-minute training, QPR (Question, Persuade, Refer), will be available for those unable to attend the two day ASIST training. Considered a “Gatekeeper Training,” QPR gives individuals basic mental health and suicide intervention skills. All community members, agencies and businesses interested in growing a local network to support suicide intervention and mental health issues are urged to attend.
All three trainings will be held at the Grangeville Elks Lodge and require preregistration. To register for any of the classes, contact the Idaho County Veterans Center in person, call 208-983-1033 or email idcovets@gmail.com. If you are a veteran or spouse, inquire about a special discount.
