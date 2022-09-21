GRANGEVILLE ­­— American Legion Post 37 and Grangeville Elks Lodge are collaborating with Courageous Survival (an Idaho nonprofit) and National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI Idaho) to offer three days of mental health and suicide intervention training for first responders, veterans/military and interested community members.

The first training will be Oct. 5 - 6, 8 .a.m. to 4:30 p.m. LivingWorks Applied Suicide Intervention Skills Training (ASIST) is a two-day interactive workshop in mental health first aid and suicide intervention. ASIST teaches participants to recognize when someone may have thoughts of suicide and work with them to create a plan that will support their immediate safety. Anyone 16 or older can learn and use the ASIST model. Cost is $120 (normally $240) for the course which includes POST and CEU credits, if requested. Veterans and their spouses may be eligible for a reduced rate. Simple continental breakfast, lunch and other refreshments will be provided.

