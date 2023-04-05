Avista electric customers in Stites, Harpster and the surrounding area will experience a planned power outage on Thursday, April 6, 1-5 a.m. Impacted customers will be notified.
During this time, Avista contract crews will be performing maintenance on area equipment. For information, contact Avista at 800-227-9187.
