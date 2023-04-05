KAMIAH — The Presbyterian churches in Kamiah, including First and Second Indian Presbyterian and Community Presbyterian, along with Faith Lutheran Church, invite the community to join them on Maundy Thursday, April 6, for a potluck at 6 p.m. at Faith Lutheran Church, on the corner of 6th and Idaho streets, in Kamiah.
A Tenebrae Service (Service of Diminishing Light) will follow, beginning at 7 p.m., as the last hours of Jesus’ life, leading to his crucifixion and death, are recounted. Observance of the Lord’s Supper will take place during the service. The public is invited to attend.
