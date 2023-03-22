KOOSKIA — Be prepared for the 2023 wildfire season. The Kooskia Community Library will host speakers on Saturday, April 8, 9:30 a.m.-noon, to talk about reducing the risk of wildfire to your home and outbuildings.

Erica Jansen, of Idaho Firewise, will talk about creating defensible space around your home, and Sandi Paul, of Idaho Co. Fire Management, will speak about fuel reduction and preventive actions.

Your support is needed now more than ever
Help support your local news

Local news sources need your help. Stay in the know on Coronavirus, local updates, and more.

Load comments