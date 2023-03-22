KOOSKIA — Be prepared for the 2023 wildfire season. The Kooskia Community Library will host speakers on Saturday, April 8, 9:30 a.m.-noon, to talk about reducing the risk of wildfire to your home and outbuildings.
Erica Jansen, of Idaho Firewise, will talk about creating defensible space around your home, and Sandi Paul, of Idaho Co. Fire Management, will speak about fuel reduction and preventive actions.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.