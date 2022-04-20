Two Idaho County cities — Kooskia and Riggins — are recipients of $300 each for the 2022 Arbor Day grants. The program is conducted with the Idaho Nursery and Landscape Association (INLA), in cooperation with the Idaho Department of Lands (IDL), Avista, Rocky Mountain Power, and Idaho Power. This program helps communities celebrate Arbor Day, plant appropriate trees for energy conservation and fosters a stronger relationship between Idaho communities and the nursery and utility Industries.
