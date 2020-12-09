Residents in Cottonwood and Grangeville have been called to serve on mission work for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
Callin Perrin of the Grangeville Ward has been called to serve for 18 months in the Adriatic North Croatian speaking mission. She is the daughter of Scott and Kristina Perrin of Cottonwood.
Ashley Didier of the Grangeville Ward has been called to serve for 18 months in the Nauvoo Historic Sites Mission. She is the daughter of Michael and Kimberly Didier of Cottonwood.
Lot and Helen Smith of the Grangeville Ward have been called to serve in the Germany Frankfurt German Speaking Mission.
