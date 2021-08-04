Menus for area senior citizen meal sites include the following:
Pioneer Senior Citizens: Aug. 10-taco sandwich, apple slices, beans and rice, shredded cheese and tortilla chips.
Grangeville Senior Citizens: Aug. 4-sloppy Joes, cucumber salad, peaches, whole wheat bun; Aug. 6-pork chops, mashed potatoes/gravy, broccoli, applesauce, whole wheat dinner roll; Aug. 9-tuna casserole, green salad, mixed vegetables, peaches and dinner roll.
