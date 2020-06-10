Four graduating seniors from three area high schools’ class of 2020 received scholarships of $2,000 each at commencement ceremonies within the past weeks from Idaho County Farm Bureau Organization to further their education. The following students who received the highest scores on a test given on their choice of The New Road to Serfdom or The 5,000 Year Leap are as follows:
Amelia Chapman: Chapman is valedictorian of the class at Salmon River High School, Riggins. Her parents are Mike and Becky Chapman of Riggins. She is planning to attend Northwest Nazarene University at Nampa, majoring in mathematics.
Jessie Sonnen: Sonnen is salutatorian at St. John Bosco Academy, Cottonwood, and is the daughter of Norman and Julie Sonnen of Greencreek. She plans to attend Benedictine College in Atchison, Kan., studying for a degree in elementary education.
Aaron Goeckner: Goeckner is salutatorian of the class at Prairie High School, Cottonwood. His parents are Brent and Jennie Goeckner of Craigmont. His plans are to attend University of Idaho at Moscow and major in chemical engineering.
Carson Forsman: Formsan is valedictorian of the class at Prairie High School, Cottonwood. Paul and Carri of Ferdinand are his parents. He plans to attend North Idaho College at Coeur d’Alene, majoring in machining and CNC technology.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.