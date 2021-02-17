Area students were recently named to the University of Idaho’s 2020 Fall Dean’s List. A total of 2,815 students qualified for the list for the fall 2020 semester, which ended Dec. 18, 2020. To qualify for the dean’s list, U of I students must maintain at least a 3.5 GPA on a minimum of 12 graded credits during the semester.
Cottonwood: Nathan C. Beckman, Joseph W. Schumacher, Nicole Poxleitner.
Ferdinand: Kendra M. Duclos and Molly M. Schwartz.
Grangeville: Nichole Solberg, Benjamin T. Marek, Booker B. Bush, Catherine M. Rockwell, Chloe V. Dame, Hunter T. Schoo, Justin A. Detweiler, Kally A. Arnzen, Marie E. Hauger, Nathan M. Lothspeich, Sarah B. Fischer, Sophia R. Bush, Todd Wiltse, Trent B. Hunter, Tristan J. Riener, Tyler R. Stephens, William Perry, Anastasia M. Bearden, Ashton K. Landers.
Kamiah: Benjamin J. Dunning, Colby D. Kennedy, Dakota A. Gorges, Garrett D. Nelson, Jeanette S. Pinkham, Jordyn K. Higgins, McKenzie Kennedy.
Kooskia: Ash A. Fershee and Mikaela K. Herrick.
Riggins: Joseph W. Fredrickson.
