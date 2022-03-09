BOISE — Local students of a Constitution 201 class would like to thank the community and the Idaho County Republican Central Committee (ICRCC) for sponsoring their field trip to Idaho’s Capitol.
Jan. 27-29 found six high-school students, their instructor, Elizabeth Hicks, and several chaperones/parents in Boise. This field trip was the conclusion to their nine-week long Constitution/history class, utilizing Hillsdale curriculum, where they spent tremendous time studying a Republican form of government, progressive theory versus the founders' intent, and what it means to be engaged local citizens.
The students toured the Capitol, met with District 7 representatives Priscilla Giddings and Charlie Shepherd, were introduced to the Senate by Senator Carl Crabtree, met with Lt. Governor Janice McGeachin, were able to observe the proceedings of the Joint Finance-Appropriations Committee (JFAC), spent some time interviewing candidate for governor, Ed Humphreys, and were able to tour the Idaho Republican Party Office while speaking with Young Republican vice chairman, Jacob Miller.
According to Hicks, “They are very grateful for the community’s financial support at their fundraiser in December, and ICRCC’s generous donation to make this happen. This was a memorable and educational trip.”
— Information provided by Elizabeth Hicks, Kooskia
