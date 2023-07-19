MCCALL — Twenty-one area students traveled to McCall earlier this month as part of the Lewis-Clark State College TRIO Talent Search program. Attending the McCall Outdoor Science School (MOSS), their week consisted of science work within the theme of Citizen Science (Collaborate with other scientists to gather data).
According to TRIO coordinators, these student scientists located, observed and tested different life forms in the area. Tests included different forms of waters’ PH balance, tree identification, core size and age of a tree and insect inspection. Activities during daily hikes included silent solo hike, sound mapping and water turbidity.
Free time activities are where the comradery grew, and MOSS’ leaders organized several activities including cow math, clean cabin challenge, camouflage tag, telephone, foot races, charades, swimming and canoeing.
The LCSC TRIO Talent Search has been a part of almost all the following communities for nearly 17 years: Orofino, Kamiah, Kooskia, Weippe/Pierce and Grangeville. TRIO Talent Search is federally funded by the U.S. Department of Education. The program identifies and assists individuals who have the potential to succeed in higher education. The program provides academic, career, and financial counseling to its participants and encourages them to graduate from high school and continue on to and complete their postsecondary education.
One small portion of this grant is to provide science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) training to middle schoolers. In order to meet this goal, TRIO has worked with the MOSS program since 2021.
In a statement from organizers: “We would like to thank our schools for their assistance as the family liaison for all the recruiting, paperwork and contact. This would not have been possible without your help.”
For information on your school’s TRIO Talent Search Program, contact Traci Birdsell at 208-792-2848, or by email at tbirdsel@lcsc.edu; or Evelyn Carter at 208-792-2686 or by email at trio@sd244.org.
