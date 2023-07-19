Students in the McCall Outdoor Science School (MOSS) program photo

Area students engaged in canoeing and other activities as part of the McCall Outdoor Science School (MOSS) program at McCall.

 Contributed photo

MCCALL — Twenty-one area students traveled to McCall earlier this month as part of the Lewis-Clark State College TRIO Talent Search program. Attending the McCall Outdoor Science School (MOSS), their week consisted of science work within the theme of Citizen Science (Collaborate with other scientists to gather data).

According to TRIO coordinators, these student scientists located, observed and tested different life forms in the area. Tests included different forms of waters’ PH balance, tree identification, core size and age of a tree and insect inspection. Activities during daily hikes included silent solo hike, sound mapping and water turbidity.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.