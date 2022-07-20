GRANGEVILLE — EmmaLynn Welborn, 12, may have come to Grangeville from Virginia to visit her grandparents, Jim and Lynn Welborn, but she got a lot more out of her summer than simply a visit.
Emma spent a month at her grandparents’ Mt. Idaho property and also participated in Triple Bar Drill Team.
“On the first night of the rodeo, after the drill team performed, Emma came to sit with me to watch the rest of the rodeo,” explained Lynn.
Grandma Lynn describes Emma as a “little spitfire who is a self-proclaimed “environmentalist.”
“She cares deeply about the earth and taking care of it,” Lynn added.
At that rodeo, Emma saw the trash can overflowing with trash.
“She decided right away to take matters into her own hands to clean it up,” Lynn said.
When she asked where she could get trash bags, she was pointed toward the concession stands and then recruited a few of her drill teammates. She also began cleaning under the bleachers, as well.
“There was one lady who saw what the girls were doing and gave them each a dollar. When the rodeo was over, she hated to leave knowing there was still more trash to clean up. She told me she wanted to get up early and go back and clean up the rest of it,” Lynn explained.
The next night, Emma continued her cleanup sessions. This time, she decided to pick up the other side of the rodeo grounds, too.
“That night, she and the other little girls picked up 10 bags of trash and people paid them $16. She gave the money to the other little girls who helped her — two of them were drill teammates Julia Klapprich and Lily Kaschmitter.
The final night of the rodeo, they again collected trash —this time 12 bags.
“They were given — and found while cleaning up — $70. Emma gave all the money but $5 away to those who helped her again,” Lynn said.
“I was so proud of her, and the other little girls for caring enough to work so hard to clean up after people and take care of our rodeo grounds,” smiled Lynn.
EmmaLynn Welborn is the daughter of Lt. Col. Ryan and Crystal Welborn. Ryan is a Grangeville native and Grangeville High School graduate.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.