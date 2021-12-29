Twelve area 4-H’ers were named 2021 Idaho County 4-H Achievement Award winners.
Included are: Junior division–Mikayla Rowland of Cottonwood, Gloria Terhaar and Ray Terhaar of Greencreek, and Brynnley York of Grangeville; Intermediate division– Lillianne Lustig, Kane McIntire and Halee Rowland of Cottonwood and Makenna York of Grangeville; and Senior division–Cole Duclos of Cottonwood, Laney Forsmann of Greencreek and Miranda Klapprich and Olivia Klapprich of Cottonwood.
According to Idaho County 4-H program director, Susie Heckman, during the year club leaders keep track of all of the members’ activities, giving points for their participation.
“Club leaders submit their top point earners to the 4-H Extension office at the end of the 4-H year,” she explained. “The top point earners from all of the 4-H clubs in the county are given to the 4-H Program Council and the 4-H Achievement Award winners are selected.”
Heckman said the purpose of the achievement award is to recognize 4-H’ers who exemplify the goals of the Idaho County 4-H Program. Emphasis for the award includes overall achievement, leadership and citizenship.
•
Junior Division
Mikayla Rowland is the daughter of Brent and Tara Rowland and is a member of the Cottonwood Saddliers 4-H Club.
“My favorite thing about 4-H is helping the community and having fun with my friends,” she said. “I have learned that I am good at public speaking, and I am dedicated to my projects. I take joy in taking care of my animals.”
Gloria Terhaar, daughter of Andy and Molly Terhaar, is a member of the Greencreek Active Workers 4-H Club.
“My favorite thing about 4-H is learning new things,” she said. “If I’m interested in something, I work very hard to do it the very best I can.”
Ray Terhaar is Gloria’s older brother and is also a member of the Greencreek club.
“My favorite things about 4-H are raising animals and making new friends,” he said. “I learned I am easygoing and enjoy working with Cloverbuds.”
Brynnley York is the daughter of Eric and Heidi York and belongs to the Crazy Critters 4-H Club.
“My favorite thing about 4-H is going to the fair and all the fun activities. I also love making new friends and learning new things,” she said. “I think because of 4-H I have learned to give back to people through community service, and to feel really good about it.”
•
Intermediate Division
Lillianne Lustig is a member of Cottonwood Saddliers 4-H Club. She is the daughter of Don and Morna Lustig.
“My favorite thing about 4-H is that you get to learn new things. I learned how to make a bench and crochet and make pies,” she said. “I really enjoyed 4-H and can’t wait to take it again next year. I will never stop trying and learning new things, and you shouldn’t either.”
Kane McIntire is the son of Dan and Leslie McIntire and belongs to both the Prairie Posse and Greencreek Active Workers 4-H clubs.
“My favorite thing is taking care of animals and training them. I really enjoy 4-H camp and fair week,” he said.
Halee Rowland is the big sister of Mikayla and is a member of Cottonwood Saddliers and Livestock 4-H Club.
“My favorite thing is I get to be more involved in my community and I get to be with my friends, too,” she said. “I have learned to be responsible and be a good leader. I love meeting new people and building new friendships.”
Makenna York is the big sister of Brynnley and is also a Crazy Critter member.
“One of my favorite things about 4-H is all the leadership opportunities it provides. I have been able to grow as a leader and person,” through a variety of opportunities, she said. “Every year I learn something new about myself. This year, I learned I am a very outgoing person … before I joined 4-H, I was shy and usually didn’t try new things.”
•
Senior Division
Cole Duclos is a member of Cottonwood Saddliers and is the son of Craig and Darbie Duclos.
“You get to meet so many people and make so many friends in 4-H. You also get to build great leadership skills in many different environments,” he stated, adding 4-H makes you work hard to be better.
Laney Forsmann is the daughter of Adam and Tiffany Forsmann and is a member of Greencreek Active Workers 4-H Club.
“I love how many opportunities there are to experiencing fun, but sometimes difficult challenges,” she said. She added she likes the responsibility of 4-H, as well as spending time with her friends.
Miranda Klapprich is the daughter of Heath and Tara Klapprich. She is a member of Cottonwood Saddliers and Livestock 4-H Club.
“My favorite thing is taking projects with my family. I have projects that I get to spend time with each one of them. Halle, Ava, Ruby and I all raised goats this year,” she said. “I took Making the Most of Me with Olivia. Dylan and I help each other with our animals. I love taking 4-H with my family.”
“I am friendly and dynamic. I learned to embrace who I am and care less about what other people think of me,” she added. “4-H has helped me learn that I need to stay organized and have a schedule. I learned that I do a better job if I have time to do it. 4-H has helped me to accept myself and work on talents I have.”
Olivia Klapprich is Miranda’s older sister and is also a member of Cottonwood Saddliers.
“My favorite thing is helping the younger members. I enjoy being a mentor for the little girls,” she explained. “Being part of their 4-H experience, I hope to make it as memorable as mine was. I enjoy being able to give back some of my time and talents to help the younger 4-H members have a good experience.”
“I learned that I like to encourage others to join in this life-changing program,” she emphasized. “I like to encourage other people to try their hardest and to try new things.”
