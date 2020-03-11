Animal Rescue Foundation held its monthly meeting Tuesday, March 3, at the Elks.
This month's meeting was mostly housekeeping.
Dr. Kim Wolfrum reported on the TNVR Event held Feb. 28 and 29. It was a huge success with 76 cats being spayed or neutered, vaccinated, application of flea meds and deworming.
Alan Fox was nominated and voted in as to hold the official office of IT advisor/financial oversight officer. Alan will also be working with Alaina Redenbo updating and making some changes to ARF's webpage.
The annual spring fund-raiser will be held on May 8. The Grangeville Elks has been reserved for the event.
- Rhonda Schacher, ARF vice president
