GRANGEVILLE — ARF (Animal Rescue Foundation) Family Bingo Night is set for Saturday, March 12, at the Grangeville Elks Lodge. Doors open at 5 p.m., and Bingo starts at 6:45 p.m. The night’s menu includes chili dogs, chili nachos and chili. Desserts will also be available.
Play three cards for 20 games for $20, with prizes every fourth game. Blackout Bingo is game 21; $1 per card for the big prize of the night. A 50/50 raffle and quilt raffle will also take place.
