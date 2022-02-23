GRANGEVILLE — ARF (Animal Rescue Foundation) Family Bingo Night is set for Saturday, March 12, at the Grangeville Elks Lodge. Doors open at 5 p.m., and Bingo starts at 6:45 p.m. The night’s menu includes chili dogs, chili nachos and chili. Desserts will also be available.

Play three cards for 20 games for $20, with prizes every fourth game. Blackout Bingo is game 21; $1 per card for the big prize of the night. A 50/50 raffle and quilt raffle will also take place.

Your support is needed now more than ever
Help support your local news

Local news sources need your help. Stay in the know on Coronavirus, local updates, and more.

Load comments