Animal Rescue Foundation (ARF) held its monthly board meeting on Tuesday, June 8. Agenda topics discussed included a coming grant opportunity through the Elks, tentative TNVR (trap, neuter, vaccinate, release) dates for the fall for feral and stray cats and updates regarding animal care. So far in 2021, ARF has coordinated the transfer of 152 animals to our partner shelters to help these cats/kittens/dogs/puppies find their new forever home. Most of the animals transferred are kittens.
ARF continues to promote spaying & neutering to help reduce the pet overpopulation problem in our rural community. ARF has vouchers to help offset the cost of a spay/neuter for cats and dogs for those needing financial assistance to get this important surgery done for their pet(s). Please call or text Rhonda at 208-507-1226 for more information on ARF’s spay/neuter voucher program. Seventy three vouchers have been issued since the start of the year and 70 feral and stray cats have been spayed/neutered in the TNVR program so far this year.
Fundraising plans were discussed. ARF will participate in Art in the Park on July 3 selling baked goods, hand-crafted items, and T- shirts and hats with ARF’s logo that are on order with Julie Bentley. ARF will be in the parade on the 4th. A Halloween Ball at the Elks is planned for Oct. 30, a tentative date of Nov. 19 is being planned for turkey bingo and plans for a fund-raiser dinner in February were also discussed. As always, ARF is grateful to all who are able to donate financially and/or donate their time and talents, and we want to give a special shout-out to a very generous anonymous donor who recently purchased everything on ARF’s Chewy.com wishlist — thank you! ARF’s mission is “Together we enhance the lives of animals in need.” Thanks to all of you who help fulfill ARF’s mission! Visit arfgrangeville.org to learn more about ARF.
