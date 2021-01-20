GRANGEVILLE — Animal Rescue Foundation (ARF) is holding a raffle with a large bundle of gifts available.
Raffle items value nearly $400, and include a Vermont teddy bear, flower shop gift certificate, restaurant fun night package, necklace and earring set, new pet exam at a local veterinary office, retail gift card, coffee gift card, aromatherapy candles, candy and a pet bed.
Tickets are $2 each or three for $5 and are available at Ace Home Center in Grangeville. The drawing will be Feb. 10 and the winner will be notified by phone.
ARF plans to build a no-kill animal shelter in Grangeville in the future.
As a side note, anyone who needs help to offset the cost of spaying or neutering a pet is encouraged to request a voucher. Call Rhonda at 208-507-1226.
