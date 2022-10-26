ARF Halloween Ball photo

Participants from the 2021 ARF Halloween Ball pause for a selfie.

 Free Press / David Rauzi

GRANGEVILLE — It’s that time of year when area residents can have a spooky good time while also helping a local charity.

The Animal Rescue Foundation (ARF) Halloween ball is set for this Saturday, Oct. 29, 5 p.m., at the Elks Lodge.

Your support is needed now more than ever
Help support your local news

Local news sources need your help. Stay in the know on Coronavirus, local updates, and more.

Load comments