GRANGEVILLE — It’s that time of year when area residents can have a spooky good time while also helping a local charity.
The Animal Rescue Foundation (ARF) Halloween ball is set for this Saturday, Oct. 29, 5 p.m., at the Elks Lodge.
“This is a chance to dress up, have fun and support ARF’s mission of ‘together we enhance the lives of animals in need,’” said ARF President Karin Vetter.
The annual event includes heavy hors d’oeuvres of meatballs, chicken wings, drummies, shrimp cocktail, veggie trays, riblets, crab and spinach dips and more, all catered by RoDonna’s Restaurant in Cottonwood. In addition, a silent auction and live dessert auction and dancing to live music by local band Vintage Youth will be part of the festivities. An ARF-sponsored costume contest will follow dinner and the Elks bar will be open for drink purchases.
For the crowd that gets started on their night a bit later, a $10 cover charge after 10 p.m. is an option.
“This will allow people who want to dance and visit to come in a little later,” ARF Vice President Terri Tackett explained.
These participants to the evening will also have the opportunity to participate in the Super 8 sponsored “After 10” costume contest. Here, prizes of $300 for first place, $200 for second place and $100 for third place will be awarded.
Additional events
Cottonwood:
•D.A.T.E. (Drug and Alcohol Trends Education) will be host to a safe trick-or-treat event Monday, Oct. 31, 5-8 p.m., at St. Mary’s Catholic Church Parking Lot.
•Prairie HOSA will present a Spooktacular Science Night Saturday, Oct. 29, 5-8 p.m., at the Cottonwood Community Hall. Dinner, a silent auction and science experiments will all be part of the evening. Tickets are $40 for a family. Call Liz McLeod for tickets at 208-962-3901.
Grangeville:
•The annual Idaho County Sheriff’s Office Trunk-or-Treat event is set for Monday, Oct. 31, which this year will be in a new location. This year’s event will be held at Advanced Welding & Steel (AWS), 257 U.S. Highway 95, and it will be held in conjunction with the third annual AWS haunted house. The free event runs 4-7 p.m. Those wanting to reserve a spot, contact Monica or ManDee at 208-983-1100. Donations for the event are also accepted.
•Grangeville Church of the Nazarene will be host to a harvest party Monday, Oct. 31, from 4-6:30 p.m., in the church parking lot. The public is invited to stop by for treats, games, hot dogs and chili. The church is located at 515 W. N. 2nd Street.
•Grangeville Gospel Tabernacle, 613 N. State Street, will be host to a Trunk-or-Treat at the church, Monday, Oct. 31, 5:30-8:30 p.m. Join for hot dogs, candy and fun.
Kamiah:
• Trunk-or-Treat will be held at The Life Center Monday, Oct. 31, 5-7 p.m. The Life Center is located at 4432 US Highway 12, Kamiah.
• Attention: goblins, witches, fairies, monsters, and other creative characters, the Kamiah Chamber of Commerce invites you to the annual Halloween costume contest and trick-or-treating. On Halloween, Monday, Oct. 31, all children in the Clearwater Valley are invited to don their costumes and line up in front of the fire hall (515 Main Street) at 4:15 p.m. (The 500 block of Main Street will be closed to traffic). Judging begins at 4:30 p.m., followed by trick-or-treating at Main Street and other nearby businesses.
•The Kamiah Hotel and YAB are partnering to put on a family-friendly haunted house this Halloween season. The house is at 501 4th Street in Kamiah, cost is by donation, and it is open Oct. 27-31, 6-10 p.m.
Kooskia:
•Clearwater Valley High School (CVHS) will be holding a haunted house fundraiser for the music department on Saturday, Oct. 29, 6-8 p.m. at the CVHS south parking lot. There will also be carnival games for younger children. Tickets cost 50 cents each; four tickets to enter the haunted house, one ticket per carnival game.
Riggins:
•Salmon River Community Church is hosting its annual trunk-or-treat event on Monday, Oct. 31. To help, call 208-628-4274.
•The Annual Haunted House “Haunted Circus,” sponsored by Neil and Lindy of Crime Cleaners, at 532 North Main is 5:30-8:30 p.m. on Oct. 31. The event is free; small donations are accepted to benefit the Salmon River Senior Citizens Group.
