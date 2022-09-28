GRANGEVILLE — Tickets for the ARF (Animal Rescue Foundation) Costume Halloween Ball, set for Saturday, Oct. 29, are now on sale. The event will be held at the Elks Lodge with doors opening at 5:30 p.m. Enjoy a dinner catered by RoDonna’s of Cottonwood, and live music and dancing with Grangeville band Vintage Youth. Tickets are $30 apiece and VIP tables will be sold for six people for $600. These tables guarantee premium reserved seating, as well as VIP treatment. Tickets are on sale at Bettie’s Floors and Décor and Ace Home Center in Grangeville, as well as RoDonna’s in Cottonwood.

