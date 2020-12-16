GRANGEVILLE — ARF’s (Animal Rescue Foundation) future goal is to build a no-kill shelter in Idaho County. Meanwhile, the organization recognizes the need to help the community with all the animals needing immediate attention. ARF has implemented several programs during the past year, despite all the COVID-19 restrictions on fund-raising events.
By partnering with Animal Ark, SpokAnimal and McPaws, and receiving grants from the Grangeville Elks Lodge, Grangeville Lions Club, national grants from Greater Good and The Idaho State Licensing Pet Friendly program, along with donations from Cash and Carry, Super 8, Ace Home Center and Syringa Thrift, and donations from individuals, ARF has been able to help 271 animals by transferring them to shelters in larger communities, where these puppies/dogs or kittens/cats have a better chance of being adopted into forever homes. The Trap Neuter Vaccinate Release (TNVR) program allowed ARF to spay or neuter 188 feral/stray cats in the area. ARF has also been able to offer vouchers to help offset the cost of a spay/neuter for cat(s) and dog(s). In 2020, ARF issued 48 vouchers to be used for these surgeries. ARF’s goal in 2021 is to spay/neuter 200 cats/dogs. ARF is also working on implementing a Foster and Adoption program. Those who have an interest in helping ARF are invited to contact ARF by mail at P.O.Box 72, Grangeville, Idaho 83530, e-mail arf.grangeville@gmail.com or visit ARF’s Facebook page.
