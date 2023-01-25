GRANGEVILLE — Save the date for a public meeting sponsored by ARF (Animal Rescue Foundation, Inc.) for Thursday, Feb. 23, 6 p.m., at the Idaho County Veterans Center.
ARF will give an update on its organization and plans to purchase land this year for an animal shelter.
