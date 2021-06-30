Cat ARF raffle quilt photo

Cat-theme quilt is on display at Ace Home Center, winning ticket will be drawn July 3.

 Contributed photo

GRANGEVILLE — A cat-theme quilt was donated to ARF (Animal Rescue Foundation) and is on display at Ace Home Center. Raffle tickets for this quilt are currently being sold and the winning ticket will be drawn on Saturday, July 3, at Art in the Park, 4 p.m. Tickets are available at Ace in Grangeville through Friday and then on July 3 at the ARF booth.

Your support is needed now more than ever
Help support your local news

Local news sources need your help. Stay in the know on Coronavirus, local updates, and more.

Load comments