Juli Stevens and JJ the Cat photo

Juli Stevens and JJ the Cat invite everyone to participate in the ARF raffle.

 Contributed photo

GRANGEVILLE — In celebration of National Pet Week May 2-8, Animal Rescue Foundation (ARF) is hosting a raffle for a dog or cat bag of prizes. Tickets are $2 each or three for $5. The drawing will be Saturday, May 8, 4 p.m., at Ace Home Center. Tickets are available at Ace. All proceeds go toward ARF and its dream of opening a shelter in the county while still providing for the needs of animals along the way.

