GRANGEVILLE — ARF (Animal Rescue Foundation) will have its table set up at Ace Home Center’s parking lot during Crazy Days Friday, Aug. 12, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. ARF T-shirts, hats and other merchandise will be for sale, as well as a variety of baked food items.
In addition, ARF is seeking tennis shoes to be donated and recycled through the GotSneakers program. Used but good quality shoes, especially name brands, are recycled and upcycled and ARF benefits through compensation from GotSneakers. Drop tennis shoes off this day at the ARF table, leave them at Ace or contact any ARF board members (see www.arfgrangeville.org).
