GRANGEVILLE — The Animal Rescue Foundation (ARF) invites the community to celebrate with them the recent acquisition of land for the organization on Thursday, Aug. 24, 6-8 p.m., at the Grangeville Senior Center, 108 Grangeville Truck Route. There will be cake, door prizes, music by the Old-Time Fiddlers and beer, wine and soda will be available for purchase.
For information on ARF, visit www.arfgrangeville.org
