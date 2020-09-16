GRANGEVILLE – ARF (Animal Rescue Foundation) will be holding a fund-raiser showing of the movie “Hachi,” Sunday, Sept 27, at the Sunset Auto View, at dusk. Dogs are invited too, with their owners.
Proceeds from the movie entrance fee will go to ARF. Concessions will be available.
