GRANGEVILLE — People in need of food for their cats and dogs will have an opportunity for temporary emergency assistance starting Thursday, Jan. 19.
Thanks to a $6,000 grant from the Elks, Animal Rescue Foundation, Inc. (ARF) will be opening a pet food pantry one day a month.
“This will be temporary assistance for those in need,” explained ARF board vice-president Terri Tackett, who is also a member of Grangeville Elks Lodge 1825.
The pantry will be open the third Thursday of each month, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., at 835 East Main Street. This is the former veterinary clinic and is located next to Tackett’s Saw Service.
The pantry is available to help homebound seniors, veterans and other individuals facing an unexpected economic hardship. Assistance will be available for up to three months for four animals per home. ARF will assist with rehoming pets if owners feel they are unable to continue care for their animals within a three month period of time.
All those utilizing these services must agree to spay or neuter all the pets within their home within three months of receiving assistance. ARF will provide spay/neuter vouchers to those in need of these services.
The pet pantry will run as long as donations and grants allow for purchase of food.
Those who are in need of short-term aid can stop in and fill out a one-page application and visit with Tackett. She can also email the application (ttackett@live.com). Call her at 208-451-0380 with additional questions.
