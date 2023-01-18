Dogs photo

A free ARF pet food pantry will be open one day a month beginning Jan. 19.

 Free Press / Lorie Palmer

GRANGEVILLE — People in need of food for their cats and dogs will have an opportunity for temporary emergency assistance starting Thursday, Jan. 19.

Thanks to a $6,000 grant from the Elks, Animal Rescue Foundation, Inc. (ARF) will be opening a pet food pantry one day a month.

Cat photo
