GRANGEVILLE – An assembly line of knocked-out cats littered the barn clinic behind Dr. Brice Niemi’s Grangeville Veterinary Clinic Friday, Feb. 28.
“Next. We need another cat over here,” said veterinary assistant Rose Sherrer. Sherrer was working under the direct supervision of Dr. Kim Wolfrum, ARF board member, helping with neutering.
“OK, and they’re ready for a female inside,” Wolfrum said as she anesthetized a male cat.
Rhonda Schacher, ARF vice president, shaved kitties and snipped ears to mark those treated while Karin Vetter, ARF board president, helped hold legs and move around traps. Megan Lucas assisted Dorene George with vaccines, deworming, and placing felines in the recovery area while Alaina Redenbo, ARF volunteer and grant coordinator, shuffled cats to the inside clinic where Dr. Rocky Mease was performing spay operations.
Volunteers Bill Vetter and Dave Waddington worked as medicine runners and helpers in other areas and veterinary assistant Lanee Woods and Nona Blackwell assisted Dr. Mease as Grangeville Veterinary Clinic’s Gaye Stuck and Carey Robinson helped where needed. Also assisting were Krystyna Sherrer, RN and Michelle Flores, retired RN, and Dr. Wolfrum’s daughters, Katrina Wolfrum and Anna Wolfrum, came in after school to assist, as well.
The event was the Animal Rescue Foundation (ARF) TNVR (Trap/Neuter/Spay, Vaccinate, Release) program held last week. ARF coordinated with Animal Ark in partnership with SpokAnimal of Spokane, Wash.
As plans often go, the occasion did not come without hiccups, the first of which was an emergency within the SpokAnimal family that did not allow their staff to participate in the Friday event.
“We learned they could not be here, but we did not want to cancel after we had trapped the feral cats,” Karin explained. “Thankfully, we have wonderful volunteers.”
“And thanks to Dr. Mease – this is his welcome to the area,” laughed Wolfrum. She called the veterinarian, who recently retired in Colorado and moved to the area, and asked if he would be willing to lend a hand.
“Of course,” Mease said. “I realize the importance of this, so I’m glad I have bene able to help.”
In the end, 76 feral/stray cats were treated.
The project was made possible through a grant from the Grangeville Elks. Additional help came from ARF board member Archie Tirado who provided tags to identify all of ARF’s traps and crates and Lesley Orcutt, ARF secretary, who helped punch identifying numbers on all of the tags. In addition, volunteers included Terry Redenbo, David George, Sharon Waddington, Laura Embry and Tammy Battles.
“We want to especially thank Dr. Brice Niemi for use of his facility, Grangeville Veterinary Clinic,” Karin said. She also thanked the Elks for the $4,500 grant written by Terri Tackett, as well as Animal Ark, Norco, Ace Home Center, Cash and Carry Foods, Loving Hands Thrift Store, Syringa Thrift and Super 8 Motel.
ARF is planning to schedule another local TNVR event for feral/stray cats, time and location yet to be determined.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.