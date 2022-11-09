GRANGEVILLE — ARF (Animal Rescue Foundation) will be host to its annual ARF Turkey Bingo at the Elks Lodge. Doors open at 5 p.m., dinner will be available starting at 5:30 p.m., and Bingo will start at 6:45 p.m. This ARF fundraiser includes prizes for games, a baked food sale and fun for all ages.

Your support is needed now more than ever
Help support your local news

Local news sources need your help. Stay in the know on Coronavirus, local updates, and more.

Load comments