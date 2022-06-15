GRANGEVILLE — Animal Rescue Foundation (ARF) will be a part of the Grangeville Community Wide Yard Sale on Saturday, June 25. The ARF sale will be held at 420 East North 4th Street, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Donations can be left at ACE Home Center or the Idaho County Free Press.

