GRANGEVILLE — Partnership for Healthy Communities will host an Armed Forces Day Walk Saturday, May 15.
The walk is open to all and will start at the Idaho County Community Outreach and Veterans Center, 318 E. Main, Grangeville. Register at 8:30 a.m. and start the walk at 9 a.m. Social distancing and masks required during registration. The walk is sponsored by St. Mary’s and Clearwater Valley hospitals in cooperation with Ginny Cash and the vet center. Call 208-400-0071 for details.
