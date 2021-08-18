Recently awarded federal grant funding will help the Prairie River Library District (PRLD) extend offerings to underserved communities.
Last week, PRLD was granted $148,000 in federal American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funding through the Institute of Museum and Library Services and the Idaho Commission for Libraries.
According to PRLD, its staff and board members plan to use the funds to purchase and staff a mobile library to serve communities in the district that do not have physical libraries, and to reach some of its most rural patrons.
“We are so grateful to receive this funding which will allow the library to reach more patrons,” said library director Lisa Puckett, “especially our patrons who must travel a long distance to visit one of our eight branches. The mobile library will contain a selection of books, videos and audio books for checkout. It will also be fitted with wi-fi hotspot, laptop computer and printer to allow access to online information and forms. An outreach librarian will be available to provide story times, educational programs and assistance with a variety of library services.
“This is an exciting opportunity for our library district,” she said.
The Prairie River Library District has eight branches in communities along the Clearwater River and Camas Prairie — Kamiah, Kooskia, Craigmont, Culdesac, Lapwai, Nezperce, Peck and Winchester — with the district headquarters located at the Lapwai branch.
Throughout Idaho, 48 libraries of all types — public, school, academic, and special, which includes tribal — received this ARPA funding through a competitive grant process.
