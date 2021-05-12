GRANGEVILLE —The Grangeville Centennial Library is again sponsoring the annual Art in the Park celebration during Border Days. Vendors are sought for the event.
Art in the Park will be held at Pioneer (City) Park Friday, July 2, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Saturday, July 3, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Complete an application and return to the library by May 1 to secure a location. Preference will be given to returning vendors as well as vendors who sign up to attend both days (one day event booths will be available). June 1 will be the last day we accept applications for Art in the Park.
