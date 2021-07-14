RIGGINS — After School Kids program (ASK) is hiring a teacher aide position with hours, 12 p.m.-6 p.m. and an enrichment teacher with hours, 4 p.m.-6 p.m., both positions September-May. Contact Rhonda Damon at ASK 208-628-2770 for information.
ASK is currently presenting a Summer Family STEM Challenge Activity which is to build a Marble Roller Coaster at home with the family; it is due July 31. For information call ASK 208-628-2770 or Rhonda 208-628-3493. Kits are available at the ASK Building.
The ETC Thrift Shop, that helps fund the ASK program, is looking for volunteers to help clerk or help sort items and restock shelves. If you could volunteer even a day a week or two days a month, it would be great. Contact Lisa Daniels at ETC 208-628-3438 or stop by ETC and talk with her.
