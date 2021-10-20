FERDINAND — Assumption Parish of Ferdinand will be holding its annual dinner and raffle on Sunday, Nov. 7, at the Ferdinand Parish Hall. A full roast beef and ham dinner will be served from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Cost for adults is $12, K through 6th grade is $6, and preschool and younger eat free. The raffle drawing will begin at 4 p.m. with more than 30 chances to win. Bingo will be played all day.

