During Memorial Day weekend, crowds gathered around the splashing rapids for Lochsa River Madness.
Held 40 miles east of Kooskia off U.S. Highway 12, the annual event, which lasted from Saturday, May 27 to Sunday, May 28, brought a crowd of attendees to the river, and many different rafting companies. One company, Lewis and Clark Adventures, also participated in these festivities.
“It’s a weekend for everyone to get together for Memorial Day and enjoy the big rapids,” explained Elli Kiselica, employee with Lewis and Clark Adventures.
Lochsa River Madness is not a formally organized event, but has been running for more than 10 years. Kiselica mentioned that all of the campsites along the Lochsa are usually filled, with around 300 or more people at the river. When asked if the height of the river had any effect on the event, Kiselica responded “The higher the river, the bigger the rapids. It’s been pretty consistent throughout the years, if it was pretty low people might not come.”
Lewis and Clark Adventures have safety measures that they do with every trip to make sure that no accidents happen.
“There are many things that you have to be careful of: hypothermia, cold water, big rapids, falling out of the rafts, wood floating down the river. There are precautions we take and holes on the river we avoid to make the trip extra safe,” Kiselica remarked.
Lewis and Clark Adventures has about 10 guides working during Lochsa River Madness, and took two trips down the Lochsa: One on Saturday with 50 people, and one on Sunday with 10 people.
“There’s just this sense of community and family within the rafting business. You feel that especially on weekends like these,” Kiselica finished
