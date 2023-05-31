Lochsa River Madness 2023 photo

Rafters float down the Lochsa River on Sunday, May 28, during the annual Lochsa River Madness event.

 Free Press / Amelia Oswold

During Memorial Day weekend, crowds gathered around the splashing rapids for Lochsa River Madness.

Held 40 miles east of Kooskia off U.S. Highway 12, the annual event, which lasted from Saturday, May 27 to Sunday, May 28, brought a crowd of attendees to the river, and many different rafting companies. One company, Lewis and Clark Adventures, also participated in these festivities.

