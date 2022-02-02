KOOSKIA — An audition will be held for the Missoula Children’s Theatre (MCT) production of Rumpelstiltskin Monday, Feb. 14, from 4-6 p.m., at the Clearwater Valley Elementary School gym.
All those auditioning should arrive at 3:45 p.m. and plan to stay for the full two hours. Some of the cast members will be asked to stay for a rehearsal immediately following the audition. This is open to all Clearwater Valley students who are public, private or homeschooled, grades 1st through 12th. No preparation is necessary. Assistant directors will also be cast to aid in rehearsals throughout the week and to take on essential backstage responsibilities.
The Missoula Children’s Theatre touring productions are complete with costumes, scenery, props and makeup. The MCT Tour actors and directors will conduct rehearsals Monday, Feb. 14 – Thursday, Feb. 17, from 4-8 p.m. each day.
Rumpelstiltskin will be presented on Friday, Feb. 18, at 6 p.m., and on Saturday, Feb. 19, at 10 a.m., at CVES gym.
This week is part of MCT’s international touring project and is presented locally by Upriver Youth Leadership Council. For questions, call Bailey at 208-743-0392 or email uylcbailey@gmail.com.
