KAMIAH — A free informational presentation is set Friday, Aug. 20, on Rejuvra herbicide at C.H. Farm & Ranch Supply, Inc. , in Kamiah, 504 No Kid Lane. Attendees are asked to RSVP at 208-935-7500. The presentation will run 9 to 10:30 a.m.

Presenter will be Justin Hossfeld, western range segment manager, Bayer Environmental Science.

Rejuvra is a restoration herbicide for rangelands, promoted to provide long-lasting control of invasive annual grass and broadleaf weed species, including cheatgrass, medusahead, ventenata and red brome.

The product states it shows consistent control for up to four years with one application.

