KAMIAH — A free informational presentation is set Friday, Aug. 20, on Rejuvra herbicide at C.H. Farm & Ranch Supply, Inc. , in Kamiah, 504 No Kid Lane. Attendees are asked to RSVP at 208-935-7500. The presentation will run 9 to 10:30 a.m.
Presenter will be Justin Hossfeld, western range segment manager, Bayer Environmental Science.
Rejuvra is a restoration herbicide for rangelands, promoted to provide long-lasting control of invasive annual grass and broadleaf weed species, including cheatgrass, medusahead, ventenata and red brome.
The product states it shows consistent control for up to four years with one application.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.