Registration deadline is June 1 open for the Saturday, June 12, Lakeview Writers’ Festival, to be held at Dent Acres Campground at Dworshak Reservoir, north of Orofino. Featured presenter is national author, Brandon Schrand, former director of the MFA program in creative writing at the University of Idaho, and currently the director of communication at Washington State University. Both experienced and aspiring writers are encouraged to attend. For information: lakeviewwriters@gmail.com, visit on Facebook (lakeviewwriters-festival), or contact Kathy Baxter, 208-440-1973.
