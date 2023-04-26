GRANGEVILLE — Leading awards at this year’s Central Idaho Art Association 2023 Spring Art Show was Jackie Zumalt. Judge Gordon Talley presented Zumalt Best of Show for her watercolor, “Meandering Creek.”
The 54th annual show and sale was held April 20-22 at the Super 8 in Grangeville. Results are as follows:
Mary Bakker for her oil, “Morning Light on the Salmon River” and for her sculpture, “I’m Late! I’m Late!”; Marlene ONeill for her acrylic, “Stagolene” and for her photograph “Hallelujah”; Jackie Zumalt for her watercolor, “Reflective Notions”; Kathryn Van Acker for her mixed media, “Geological Finds.”
Mary Bakker for her oil, “Ascending to a New Perspective”; Rachel Brady for her acrylic, “Longhorns” and for her digital mixed media, “Ocean View ; Pearl Maxner for her watercolor, “Evelyn”; Brennan Bried for his drawing, “Melancholy Man”; Sam Perkins for his photograph, “Yesterday.”
Leah Harvey for her acrylic, “Shannon’s View”: Pearl Maxner for her watercolor, “Little Wren”; Rebecca Bailey for her drawing, “Ancient Cartography”; Kristina DeYoung for her photograph, “Western Larch Sunset”; and Kathryn Van Acker for her mixed media, “Geological #6.”
Pearl Maxner for her watercolor, “Hands in the Earth”; Marlene ONeill for her photograph, “Transversing” the Sunset”; Joy Perkins for her acrylic, “For All Seasons”; Jackie Zumalt for her watercolor, “Azalea Bloom”; Debbie Barnett for her antlered oil “The Challenger”. Ms. Barnett’s “The Challenger” was purchased by Jeff Lindsley, owner of the Super 8, for the lobby. Come visit to see it.
Kids Choice/Raffle Winner
Rachel Brady for her acrylic, “Moonlit Night” and “Longhorns”; the People’s Choice award went to Pearl Maxner for her watercolor, “Evelyn”.
Winner of the Lola Phar Raffle was Katie McClay. Marlene ONeill was Featured Artist.
CIAA thanked the Idaho County Free Press, The Clearwater Progress, the Cottonwood Chronicle, the Clearwater Tribune, the Lewis County Herald and the Grangeville Community Reader Board (on courthouse lawn) for promoting the show; judge, Gordon Talley; and the artists and artist workers who put up the show and all supporters, “who celebrated and made it a part of our community! “ according to Marlene ONeill, CIAA treasurer and Spring Show publicity. “Many thanks to the great folks at the Super 8 for hosting the show. Thank you all!”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.