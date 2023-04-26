CIAA Best of Show Jackie Zumalt 2023 photo

Chosen Best of Show was Jackie Zumalt at this year’s Central Idaho Art Association 2023 Spring Art Show.

 Contributed photo

GRANGEVILLE — Leading awards at this year’s Central Idaho Art Association 2023 Spring Art Show was Jackie Zumalt. Judge Gordon Talley presented Zumalt Best of Show for her watercolor, “Meandering Creek.”

The 54th annual show and sale was held April 20-22 at the Super 8 in Grangeville. Results are as follows:

