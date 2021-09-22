GRANGEVILLE — A fund-raiser for GHS boys and girls basketball is scheduled for 10:30 a.m. Sept. 26 at Grangeville Country Club. It’s 18 holes and $300 per team, with free BBQ to be provided by Cash & Carry Foods.

Contact Cooper Wright at 208-507-1230 or Michelle Barger at 208-983-8005.

